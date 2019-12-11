Two lanes closed after crash involving several vehicles on M6 in Wigan

There are long delays on the M6, with tailbacks for five miles, after a crash involving three vehicles.



Two lanes were closed on the southbound carriageway between junction 27 for Standish and junction 26 for Orrell Interchange at around 3pm on Wednesday.

North West Motorway Police said one vehicle was in the middle lane and another was "smoking"

Police officers, firefighters and ambulance crews are all in attendance.

Highways England warned motorists there are long delays, with congestion going back five miles towards junction 28 at Leyland. This is expected to add 30 to 45 minutes to journey times.