Warning after car stranded in flood water in Wigan

Traffic is building in Wigan tonight after a spate of flooding in today's heavy rains.

A car has been left stranded in one of the affected areas - Back Lane in Appley Bridge.

Paul Collins, Councillor for Shevington With Lower Ground Ward, said: "Please be aware that Back Lane is currently blocked off due to severe flooding towards the top end.

"I am advising my Ward residents to avoid using Back Lane and the area around J27 M6 as the area is very badly congested.

"I have arranged for emergency highways engineers to clear the flood and check the drains, who are currently on their way so please avoid the area until the work has been completed as someone has already had their car break down as they tried to drive through the flooded area which is very deep."