Areas of Wigan are reporting flooding tonight after a downpour this afternoon.



This video shows flash flooding at the canal bridge near the Baby Elephant at Gathurst.

The flooding on Gathurst Lane

And motorists are reporting long queues travelling up Gathurst Lane and at the S bends in Shevington.

@emmathommo tweeted: "Probably best avoiding Gathurst at the minute, flooded under the bridge."

More to follow