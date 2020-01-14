WATCH: Reckless Wigan driver ploughs into wall after trying to overtake in supermarket car park

This is the moment an impatient motorist smashes into a wall after trying to overtake another driver in a supermarket car park.

The incident, captured on dash cam by Ryan Kinch, occurred at the Asda car park in Golborne, shortly after 11am on Sunday, January 12.

The driver ploughs into the wall. Footage by Ryan Kinch

In the video, a white Nissan Qashqai can be seen driving at speed, in a bid to make the exit before Mr Kinch.

But the driver loses control of the car in the wet conditions, having taken the corner too quickly, and is sent flying through the concrete fence slabs, and narrowly avoids colliding with a parked car on the other side of the wall.

Posting the footage on social media, Mr Kinch wrote: "This has made my day at Asda Golborne. This oxygen waster was in a rush to get a second ahead of me."