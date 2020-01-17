Watch the moment a driver is caught on the M6 dangerously hogging the middle at just 45mph

Dash-cam footage has been released by police showing the moment a dawdling driver was caught dangerously hogging the middle lane of a motorway at just 45mph.

Traffic cops pulled over the dopey female motorist after she was filmed travelling along the M6 near Norton Canes, Staffs., on Sunday evening (12/1).

Cars had to veer around the vehicle travelling at 45mph along the middle lane of the M6.

Video footage shows the woman slowly driving along the quiet 70mph limit motorway at 45mph while the inside lane was completely empty.

Other motorists are forced to move into the fast lane to overtake while one driver had no choice but to undertake her in order to leave at the next junction.

At one point a police car goes past on blue lights - but even this wasn't enough to persuade the oblivious driver to move over into lane one.

Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) officers pulled over the woman to advise on her driving and later took to Twitter to share footage of the incident.

They wrote: "Last night on the M6 Toll at Norton Canes a driver was stopped and reported for due care after being captured travelling in lane two at 45mph when lane one was empty.

"Watch as her actions forced another road user to undertake in order to leave the motorway at the next exit.

"Even @StaffsDogs passing on blues was not enough gentle persuasion to make the driver realise they should have been in lane one.

"Driver was spoken to at Norton Canes and advised about lane and speed discipline "

Web users reacted with dismay to the driver's dangerous actions with one person tweeting: "This is my biggest pet hate. Who are you overtaking there? So stupid."

Linda Craddock added: "More people should be pulled up for this it causes so much frustration with other drivers."

Gruffaloscoot put: "I’m more concerned about the 45mph on an empty motorway."

Gareth added: "See it everyday on the M5 M42 and M40. They are driving so dangerously but they fail to see why! #frustrating"