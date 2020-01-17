Wigan bridge hit by HGV will finally be replaced

Work is expected to begin within weeks to replace a bridge which was demolished after being hit by a HGV more than two years ago.

The footbridge over the A577 in Orrell, where the slip road joins the main interchange for the M6 and M58 motorways, was destroyed on November 9, 2017.

It was several months before the debris was removed, with Highways England saying they were seeing what could be salvaged to make a replacement bridge.

But the wait continued for the new footbridge.

Highways England said in July 2018 that they wanted it to meet current standards, including providing a ramp offering disability access, and it was scheduled to be installed between April 2020 and March 2021.

Now, a spokesman has confirmed they have just started discussions with Wigan Council about the new bridge.

It is hoped that work can begin to clear vegetation in the area next month, with the main construction work expected to take place in May.

Information events will be held closer to the time for people living in the area.

The news has been welcomed by Orrell councillor Michael Winstanley.

He said: “It’s good news. I am pleased because it’s something that a number of residents have been concerned about and I definitely welcome that investment and that approach.

“Once we have the link back I think the residents will be extremely happy.

“I hope we can get it done in the timescale promised.”

He continued: “I think people don’t realise how much it was used and how useful it was to get across the slip road.

“People have missed it because it’s an extremely busy road.”

The previous bridge was destroyed when it was hit by a heavy goods vehicle, which overturned and blocked the road, pictured left.

The driver was trapped inside and crews from the three emergency services were called to rescue him.

The incident, including the damage to the footbridge, led to the closure of the road for several hours.

Coun Winstanley also highlighted the problem of litter on the slip road and roundabout once again.

He said: “It looks particularly bad at the moment and it’s not a great welcome to Wigan.

“I want the entrance to Wigan to look as attractive as possible and it’s untidy.

“I want Highways England to clean it up as quickly as possible.”

Coun Winstanley has previously raised the issue of littering with the organisation, which said it had a regular inspection and picking regime there, as well as responding to complaints of fly tipping.

But they said the problem could quickly return after being cleared and urged people with information about fly tipping to contact the council or police.