Wigan commuters face major rail disruption

Commuters are facing major disruption this morning as rail passengers are being asked to leave Wigan North Western and seek alternative routes.

Train passengers have reported that there are currently no trains coming in or out of the station at this time because of problems elsewhere on the line.

Anyone using this station is being asked to cross the road and take an alternative route from Wigan Wallgate.

Northern has reported a problem with equipment at Liverpool Lime Street, which is believed to be affecting services across all operators.