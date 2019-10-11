Wigan commuters to benefit from safer journeys as works are planned to upgrade section of M58

Wigan commuters could soon benefit from safer journeys as works are planned to upgrade a section of the M58, although work won’t begin for several months.

Highways England confirmed that work will take place near Junction 3 at St Helens and Rainford following an accident in June which hospitalised the driver and a four-year-old boy.

The works are due to be carried out with “this financial year” which will ensure the cross fall on the carriageway is reinstated to minimise the potential for standing water in the future.

West Lancashire MP Rosie Cooper has welcome the news after reporting concerns about the motorway.

She said: “I have reported stretches of the M58 to Highways England on numerous occasions and I am pleased they have confirmed they will be taking action soon to improve the surface and minimise standing water on the road.

“The latest accident occurred this summer, so any improvements to the safety for drivers can not come quick enough as far as I am concerned.

“The Divisional Director at Highways England has confirmed these works are to take place, and I’m sure this will give motorists more confidence using this motorway in wet weather.”

Although a date has not been confirmed, the authority has said it will be before the end of March 2020.

It is believed the work could take place at night time in December.

A spokesman for Highways England said: “We are planning to carry out overnight resurfacing along the eastbound M58 in the vicinity of junction 3 before the end of this financial year.”