Wigan main road closed after motorcyclist badly injured in collision

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a collision which shut a busy Wigan main road.



Wigan Lane was completely blocked close to Wigan Infirmary by the incident, which happened near Springfield Street.

The scene of the collision on Wigan Lane

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said it was called to the scene at 12.22pm on Tuesday.

The emergency services found a motorbike had collided with a car.

The rider, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital.

Police have put road closures in place between Swinley Road and Clifton Crescent.

Officers are diverting motorists coming up from the town centre onto Swinley Road at the Bowling Green pub.

Pictures showed police tape stretched across the road while a report from the scene suggested a car had crashed into a wall.