Wigan man and four-year-old boy hurt in motorway crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a motorway collision.



A Volkswagen Golf travelling eastbound on the M58 near Bickerstaffe left the carriageway and collided with undergrowth and a tree just after 12.20pm on Saturday.

The driver of the car - a man in his 30s from Up Holland - suffered serious injuries and was taken to Aintree Hospital, where he is said to be in a poorly condition.

A four-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the front of the car, received a minor injury to his head. He was taken to Alder Hey Hospital and later discharged.

Sgt Mick Belfield, of Lancashire Constabulary’s road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man who is seriously injured at this time.

“We’re working to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and would ask that anyone who witnessed it, or has any dash cam footage, gets in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote log 580 of June 8.