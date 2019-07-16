Wigan motorists grow weary of ongoing traffic chaos

Motorists' frustration over traffic jams due to two sets roadworks, less than half a mile apart on the same road, is set to come to an end today.



Two sets of temporary lights have been in operation just 0.4 miles apart from one another on Wigan Lane in Standish, close to the Boars Head.

Road works causing traffic tailbacks along Wigan Lane, affecting routes through Boar's Head roundabout to the Cherry Gardens roundabout, Wigan

BT have been working on a stretch of the road since last week, while Wigan Council has been resurfacing another patch nearby since yesterday (Monday), resulting in heavy delays and bumper to bumper traffic over the past few days.

Fortunately, both sets of maintenance work are set to end today, to the relief of many drivers who have expressed their frustration.

Full details of progress on the roadworks can be found using the interactive map at roadworks.org

