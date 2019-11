Wigan motorists are being urged to avoid a busy road after heavy rain caused it to flood this morning.

The RedRock roundabout at Wigan Lane is currently affected by flooding after the heavy downpours in the early hours of the day.

The council said on social media: "We have been made aware of localised flooding at RedRock roundabout with Wigan Lane this morning. It's causing long queues for motorists so please avoid if you can."