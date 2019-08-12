Wigan residents invited to have their say on junction improvement scheme

A consultation has been launched on a Wigan scheme that will form part of Greater Manchester’s Bee Network.

The innovative plan to create cycling and walking routes across the city-region is supported by Wigan Council and fronted by Chris Boardman, the GM cycling and walking commissioner.

The latest proposals for the borough will deliver improvements to the Victoria Street junction off Warrington Road near Saddle Junction.

Residents are invited to express their views on the plans, which also include a new toucan crossing near Arundel St and the addition of double yellow lines to the A49 between Hildyard St, Mere St and Woodyates St, which would mean on-street parking is relocated to side streets.

A consultation launched today (Monday, August 12), will run to September 8.

Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “We are proud to be working with GM colleagues, including Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM), to deliver innovative cycling and walking schemes in our communities.

“We’re committed to investing in a sustainable travel network and providing cycling and walking routes that are reliable will give people more confidence to think differently about their travel options.”

The improvements are designed to integrate with the Saddle Junction and Robin Park Road cycle works completed last year and will provide new pedestrian and cycle crossing facilities.

The plans also propose to remove the merging of traffic so that Victoria St and Warrington Rd have their own signal stages, change the layout to two lanes, replace the current crossing facility with a segregated one and extend the cycle routes through to Alexandra Park.

It is hoped that these changes will improve safety at the junction.

Coun Molyneux added: “The first scheme in the region as part of the Bee Network was completed in Wigan Borough last month along the Bridgewater Canal Towpath and we’re proud to be proposing a second scheme to keep this momentum going.

“Being open and transparent and giving local people the ability to comment on proposals in their areas is something that we work hard to deliver and is a great opportunity for the community to tell us and TfGM what is important to them so we can ensure the scheme is delivered in a way that is suited to their needs.

“Ensuring that commuters of all kind are able to benefit from a good-quality and safe transport network is a key priority for us.”

Responses will be compiled and updates uploaded to the council’s website after the consultation ends.

The scheme is being funded by the Mayor’s Cycling and Walking Challenge Fund.

Chris Boardman, a former pro-cyclist and Olympic champion, said: “More people travelling on foot or by bike is a by-product of creating better places to live, work and socialise.

“This transformation of the Victoria Street and Warrington Road junction will make life easier for people who want to be able to make local trips on foot or by bike, leaving the car at home.”

To give your views on the project, visit www.wigan.gov.uk/majorprojects