Wigan town centre multi-storey to close for essential works

A Wigan town centre car park is to be out of action due to essential maintenance work to stop it leaking.

Shoppers will not be able to use the Galleries car park this Sunday while essential work is undertaken by contractors.

The closure will also be enforced on Sunday June 9 but residents in the borough will still be able to take advantage of free parking at any other of the town centre car parks.

Following a survey, water leaks identified on the main access ramp mean the area is in need of immediate repair and as such the car park will be closed for the duration of both Sundays in May and June.

Due to the nature of the work, contractors require a completely dry day in order to carry out the repair. It’s not anticipated that the car park’s opening will be impacted on any other day.

Paul Barton, Wigan Council’s Director for environment, said: “This work is necessary for the long-term running of the Galleries car park.

"The council has chosen these dates to minimise disruption with the bank holiday weekend in particular avoided.

"Drivers are being encouraged to still come into the town centre should they need to and can park free of charge at other locations. We thank people for their patience while the essential works are completed.”

Earlier this year, the Council announced it would extend its free weekend parking offer in Wigan and Leigh until March 2020 thanks to prudent financial planning and The Deal which has helped the Council stay ahead of the curve when it comes to its savings target.

For more information on where to park in the borough, visit www.wigan.gov.uk/carparks