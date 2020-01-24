Work begins to free lorry stuck under Wigan railway bridge

A Wigan road has been closed off today after a lorry became trapped underneath a bridge.



Prescott Street has been closed since this morning, January 24, after a HGV became wedged beneath the railway bridge.

As the route narrows to a single lane at that point with traffic lights controlling passage under the bridge that meant the road was totally blocked in both directions.

Wigan Council said: "Drivers are being advised to avoid Prescott Road in Wigan. A lorry has crashed into the bridge and is stuck. Diversion signs are being put out by our highways teams now but please stick to main routes. We will inform residents when the road is reopened."

It is not the first time, and unlikely to be the last, that a vehicle has collided with the railway bridge. Last July, a van brought traffic to a standstill at the same location after getting stuck.

Network Rail, which maintains the railway infrastructure, has said bridge strikes were a constant problem for the organisation. Network Rail has a campaign, Lorries Can't Limbo, which attempts to reduce the number of incidents of vehicles colliding with railway bridges or getting stuck under them.

The recovery operation to free the vehicle gets underway. Image: Liam Soutar/JPIMedia