Traffic chaos as collision blocks road

Motorists are facing severe delays this morning after a collision blocked a popular commuting route.

Two vehicles collided on Wigan Lower Road in Standish Lower Ground close to the junction with Crooke Road just before 8am on Wednesday.

There are major traffic issues in the area as the vehicles have blocked the road, one of the busiest routes heading into Wigan during the morning rush hour.

Social media reports suggest queues are stretching back to the S-bends with traffic coming from Shevington.

Police say there are no indications of injuries.