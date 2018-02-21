Traffic chaos for Wigan motorists

A perfect storm of emergency and planned road closures has caused traffic chaos for motorists across Wigan.

Drivers trying to get through Wigan town centre last night (Tuesday) reported delays of up to two hours as emergencies and planned works closed surrounding routes.

The problem emerged from a culmination of main road closures, some of which have resulted in the diversion of traffic through the town centre, Scholes and Whelley.

Problems have been mounting as planned road closures are implemented, but the problem was aggravated earlier in the week when there was a collision on Tuesday evening in Whelley between a driver and a motorcyclist- causing traffic to back up through Scholes.

An unexpected closure on Bridge Street, leading from Hindley through to Westhoughton, added to the problem on Tuesday afternoon.

Wigan Council closed the road due to the potential collapse of a former shop. The structure was deemed too dangerous to allow drivers or pedestrians to pass it.

The council has now announced that the demolition will take place today (Wednesday) and that the road will be reopened by the end of the week.

Adding to the problem, Hall Lane in Aspull was closed from Monday to Wednesday for resurfacing works. Diversions were in place from Bolton Road, Wigan Road, Whelley and Scholes among others.

The town hall has confirmed that the works have now been completed and that the road is open, which should ease traffic in the area.

Red Rock Lane will remain closed from Chorley Road to Pennington Lane as Electricity North West installs new cabling. The closure, which also redirects traffic through Scholes, Whelley and Wigan Road, is expected to be removed on February 25.