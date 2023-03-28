Tragedy as man dies after having 'medical episode' and crashing car in Wigan

Emergency services were called at 7.35pm on Monday after a car travelling along Gidlow Lane, in Beech Hill, mounted the pavement between Diamond Street and Emerald Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It continued travelling along the pavement before coming off at the junction with Emerald Street, where it collided with another car.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident on Gidlow Lane

The car then crashed into a garden wall before stopping.

Police say it is thought the driver may have had a serious medical episode. He was taken to hospital for treatment but has since died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two other people were also taken to hospital after the crash.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or has footage of the incident, to call them on 0161 856 4741, quoting log 3138 of March 27, or go online here.