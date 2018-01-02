Tragic loss leads to new beginning for young mum

A Wigan mum-of-three has found a new lease on life after opening her own children’s clothing business following a traumatic event.



Debbie Marsden, 35, taught PE at Abraham Guest (now the Dean Trust Wigan) for 12 years before suffering an ectopic pregnancy which ultimately led to her change in career.

Now, with three young girls - Lola, Poppy and Grace - Debbie is going from strength to strength at the helm of her home-stitched clothing business, Lola-Pops.

“It’s been one of the hardest years of my life,” said Debbie who works from her Highfield home.

“I left teaching around 18 months ago.

“I had had my second daughter Poppy, who is three, and had gone back to work part-time three days a week.

“I was really happy, and then I fell pregnant again soon after going back back to work.

“I ended up losing the baby: I had an ectopic pregnancy.

“Then they said my chances of having another were reduced because I had only one side working.

“I think I suffered from postnatal depression after losing the baby.

“Those six months were awful. I felt like I was walking around with a grey cloud above my head.”

Debbie decided to teach herself sewing simply in an attempt to “get out of a rut.”

But her talents were quickly recognised by those around her.

“It wasn’t long until people started asking me where I got the girls’ dresses,” she added.

“After around seven months I fell pregnant with Grace.” (pictured above)

Following the birth of her third daughter Debbie, who had been working every night she could, invested in a special sewing machine capable of making the clothes she had been dreaming of.

“I created the Facebook page and people liked it,” she added.

“I thought, ‘people actually like what I have done.’

“I think the main thing people love is the fabric.

“I source it from all over. It’s always unusual and you can’t always just find it.

“You can’t get it on the high street.

“Everyone asks me where I get it from.

“A couple of times a customer has opened a package up and ordered again shortly after.

“I’m adding to the range all the time.”

Debbie said that she has had “a lot of help from her family” every step of the way.

“I have kept everything in the family,” she added.

“I have employed my sister to cut art and do packing and my mum comes around every week helping me to cut out.”

Lola-Pops stock has also caught the eye of a Leyland business, who is regular stocking Debbie’s clothing range.

She is hoping to expand the brand with plans to launch a website to streamline the order process in the new year.

For more information about Lola-Pops visit www.facebook.com/sewlolapops