Tragic Wigan tot Hollie Ashurst's funeral taking place today

The family of tragic tot Hollie Ashurst will say their final goodbyes today at her funeral.



Hollie's funeral will be taking place today (Wednesday), at Howe Bridge Crematorium in Atherton.

She will make her final journey in a horse and carriage, which will take her around Tyldesley, before heading to the crematorium for the service.

People should arrive at the crematorium by 11.15am, with the funeral due to start at 11.30am.

Women are asked to wear a pink blouse or top for the funeral, while men can wear a pink tie.

Wigan Today has been given permission by Hollie's mum Leanne to take pictures of the funeral procession as a thank you to everyone who helped raise £2,350 for the service.

We will not be covering the funeral itself, so as not to intrude on her family's grieving.

Little Hollie was just 14 months old when she died on Friday March 1 at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, sparking a murder investigation.

Police had been informed by medical staff that Hollie was being taken to hospital with head injuries on Thursday, February 28.

The family’s home on Fleming Court, Shevington was searched by police, while flowers and soft toys were left outside in tribute to the tot.

In a moving statement released via the police, Leanne said: “Hollie was my dream come true. She was such a bright, smiley, happy little girl and was everyone’s ray of sunshine. Hollie brightened everyone’s day and was an inspiration and never unhappy.

“Fly high my princess with your other loved ones and sweet dreams my baby girl, I will always love you.”

Hollie’s dad Daniel Ashurst has been charged with her murder.