Trains halted as police come to the aid of a man on a Wigan railway bridge
Trains were halted when fears were raised for the welfare of a man standing in a “precarious position” near a Wigan railway line
By Holly Pritchard
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
On Sunday November 27, officers from the British Transport Police were alerted to reports of a figure on a railway bridge next to the Old Crow’s Nest junction signal box in Hindley.
A spokesperson said: “British Transport Police were called to the line near Wigan at 11am yesterday, November 27, following reports of concern for a man in a precarious position.