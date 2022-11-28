Trains halted as police come to the aid of a man on a Wigan railway bridge

On Sunday November 27, officers from the British Transport Police were alerted to reports of a figure on a railway bridge next to the Old Crow’s Nest junction signal box in Hindley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “British Transport Police were called to the line near Wigan at 11am yesterday, November 27, following reports of concern for a man in a precarious position.

Crows Nest junction, in Hindley, Wigan.

“Officers attended, and the man was taken to a place of safety.”