Transport police confirm death on train line

Train services on a major route in Wigan have been brought to a halt after a death on the line.



British Transport Police were called at 9.03am this morning (Tuesday) to reports of a person being struck by a train, just north of Wigan North Western railway station.

More news: Tributes paid to 'lovely' couple killed in car crash

Officers attended but the person was pronounced dead at the scene. Efforts are currently underway to identify the victim and inform their next-of-kin.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Police vehicles lined Park Road opposite Mesnes Park and close to the railway bridge. Officers left the scene at around 10.35am.

Network Rail also attended the scene.

All lines between Wigan North Western and Warrington Bank Quay were initially blocked but re-opened before noon.

However, disruption to train services was expected into the early afternoon.

Transpennine Express, Northern and Virgin Trains are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.

Arrangements have been made for Virgin Trains tickets to be accepted for these journeys.

Anyone affected by this incident can contact Samaritans who are always available to help and listen on 116 123. More information is also available online at www.samaritans.org