Transport to Manchester Airport halted amid reports of suspicious package

Officers are currently responding to reports of a suspicious package at Manchester Airport transport interchange.

Further enquiries are being carried out and bomb disposal officers are on their way to assist with these enquiries.

A man has been detained by police at the scene.

A cordon is in place at Manchester Airport transport interchange and people are encouraged to follow directions from officers.

Trams, trains and buses are currently suspended to and from the airport interchange.

Greater Manchester Police has asked for patience while they respond to the incident.