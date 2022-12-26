'30-minute delays and three miles of congestion' after Boxing Day crash on M6 near Wigan
A multi-vehicle collision closed multiple lanes on the M6 near Wigan on Boxing Day, resulting in long delays.
Lanes 1 and 2 were closed on the northbound carriageway between junctions 26 (Orrell) and 27 (Shevington) at around 2.20pm on Monday (December 26).
This was due to a multi-vehicle collision.
Emergency services attended the scene and recovery crews were called to clear the carriageway of debris and stranded vehicles.
“There are currently delays of 30 minutes and approximately three miles of congestion,” a spokesman for National Highways said.