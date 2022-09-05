Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All three lane northbound lanes are currently closed between junctions 15 (Stoke-on-Trent) and 16 (Nantwich, Crewe) whilst emergency services work at the scene.

There are delays of 1 and a half hours against expected traffic conditions and National Highways say the motorway could remain shut until after 4pm.

Traffic is being diverted via the A500, but there are significant delays for those trying to re-join the M6 to continue their journeys north.

Congestion is building on the M6 northbound after a crash near Stoke this afternoon (Monday, September 5)

