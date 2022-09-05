90 minute delays on M6 after crash closes motorway near Stoke
The northbound M6 has been shut after a crash near Stoke this afternoon (Monday, September 5).
By Matthew Calderbank
Monday, 5th September 2022, 2:07 pm
All three lane northbound lanes are currently closed between junctions 15 (Stoke-on-Trent) and 16 (Nantwich, Crewe) whilst emergency services work at the scene.
There are delays of 1 and a half hours against expected traffic conditions and National Highways say the motorway could remain shut until after 4pm.
Traffic is being diverted via the A500, but there are significant delays for those trying to re-join the M6 to continue their journeys north.
Most Popular
-
1
Fiancée pays tribute to 'love of her life' killed in a crash on a busy Wigan road
-
2
Wigan actor to star in theatre production after 'very hard journey' to the stage
-
3
Firearms discovered in stolen car after police pursuit in Wigan
-
4
Crown court date for unlicensed Wigan driver who failed to stop for police
-
5
Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Three men arrested in connection with the killing of the nine-year-old in Liverpool