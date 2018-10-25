A bird’s eye view of the ongoing cycle lane works at the Saddle Junction

Drivers weaving their way through ever-changing patterns of cones at the Saddle in recent weeks will be intrigued to see how the junction works when its revamp is done.

It is hard to see what is being done at ground level to enhance the system for cyclists. Enter local drone owner Brian King, who has taken aerial pictures to cast new light on developments.

It is due to finish in December and for a few hours today motorists will have the added disruption of the left turn from Ormskirk Road to Robin Park Road shut so drivers have to go round the roundabout.