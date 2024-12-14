Here is the latest list of all the most significant roadworks in the borough that are going to be affecting Wigan motorists in the coming weeks due to closures for repairs, resurfacing or utilities work.

Road Closures

Poolstock, Wigan, will be closed from its junction with Morton Avenue to outside house number 161 on January 11 and 12.

Walkden Avenue, Wigan, will be closed at the Railway Bridge on January 12 at 10pm until and 5am on January 13.

Kenyon Lane, Lowton, will be closed between house numbers 11 and 58a on January 14 from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Wallgate, Wigan, will be closed at the railway bridge from January 14 to 17 between the hours of 10pm and 6am only.

Wallgate, Wigan, will be closed at the railway bridge from January 20 to 24 between the hours of 10pm and 5am only.

North Road, Atherton, will be closed from outside house number 333 to Platt Lane on January 20 and 21 between the hours of 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Poolstock, Wigan, will be closed outside house number 161 on January 25 between the hours of 9am and 3pm.

Wallgate, Wigan, will be closed at the railway bridge from January 27 to 31 between the hours of 10pm and 6am only.

Bretherton Row, Wigan, will be closed at its junction with Wallgate, Wiganfrom January 27 to 31.

Resurfacing Schemes

Almond Brook Road, Standish, will be closed from its junction with Beacon View to outside house number 164 on Sundays on Februarys 2 and 9 between the hours of 8am and 5pm.

Ongoing major schemes

Bickershaw Lane/Smiths Lane, Hindley Green electricity connection - ENW is supplying a new high voltage electricity supply to support the extension works at Hindley Prison. Works have started and there will be rolling two-way lights. The scheme will progress onto Leigh Road, Hindley Green, Thomas Street, East Street, Atherton Road, Brecon Drive and is due to conclude by February.

St Helens Road, Leigh Cycleway Scheme - The Major Projects Team will be constructing segregated cycleway on St Helens Road, Leigh. Works are under way and scheduled for completion in the spring. To keep disruption to a minimum and complete works as quickly as possible, a temporary northbound one-way restriction on St Helens Road is required, between Bonnywell Road and West Bridgewater Street. The southbound diversion is Twist Lane - Atherleigh Way - St Helens Road Local traffic will be able to use Spinning Jenny Way - Chapel Street - Mather Lane and Bonnywell Road as an alternative. However works have now been paused until they resume on January 7.