Here is the latest list of all the most significant roadworks in the borough that are going to be affecting Wigan motorists in the coming weeks due to closures for repairs, resurfacing or utilities work.

Road Closures

Twist Lane, Leigh, will be closed outside house number 200 on February 24 between 7pm and 10pm.

Newton Lane, Newton-Le-Willows, will be closed at its junction with East Lancashire Road to its boundary with St Helens on February 27 for 28 days.

North Road, Atherton, will be closed from outside house number 333 to Platt Lane on April 16 and 17 from 9.30pm to 3.30pm.

Bickershaw Lane, Abram, will be closed from outside house numbers 162 to 205 on April 22 between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Wallgate, Wigan, will be closed at the railway bridge from April 28 to May 2 between 10pm and 5am.

Bolton Road, Atherton, will be closed from its junction with Mealhouse Lane to its junction with Bolton Old Road from March 24 to 26 between 7pm and midnight.

Resurfacing Schemes

Gidlow Lane, Wigan, will be resurfaced from its junctions with Spencer Road West and Beech Hill Avenue on Sunday February 16 between 8am and 7pm.

Major Schemes

Leigh Road, Hindley Green electricity connection: Electricity North West is supplying a new high voltage electricity supply to support the extension works at Hindley YOP. Works have been carried under rolling two-way lights. The scheme has been progressing onto Leigh Road, Hindley Green, Thomas Street, East Street, Atherton Road, Brecon Drive and is due to conclude this month.

St Helens Road, Leigh cycleway scheme: The Major Projects Team is constructing a segregated cycleway on St Helens Road, Leigh. Works are scheduled for completion in the spring. To keep disruption to a minimum and complete works as quickly as possible, a temporary northbound one-way restriction on St Helens Road has been required, between Bonnywell Road and West Bridgewater Street. The southbound diversion is via Twist Lane, Atherleigh Way and St Helens Road Local traffic is able to use Spinning Jenny Way, Chapel Street, Mather Lane and Bonnywell Road as an alternative.

Wigan Road, Standish: Cadent Gas is undertaking gas mains replacement works with the use of temporary two-way signals. Works are due to conclude in May. Temporary signals will only be in place until the end of March with the rest of the works being undertaken without traffic management.

Scholes/School Lane/Warrington Lane junction, Wigan: Transport for Greater Manchester and Wigan Highways are undertaking works to install controlled crossing facilities. Works will be undertaken with temporary multi-way signals in place, replacing the exisiting fixed signals. Works started on February 20 and are estimated to be in place for 12 weeks.

Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley - The Major Projects Team will be undertaking works to include an additional left turn lane entering East Lancashire Road, upgrading the pedestrian footpath and upgrading crossing facilities. Temporary traffic management will be in place from April 14 to a date yet to be fixed in July.