A van was stopped by police after it was spotted being driven on the motorway with a soggy carpet roll obscuring the windscreen

The driver told the officers who pulled him over: ‘It wasn’t like that when I set off’.

A force spokesman posted pictures on Twitter and wrote: “This vehicle was seen driving along the M56 in the pouring down rain.

The van was stopped on the M56 in the pouring rain

“Load carried not only presented a danger to others, but reduced the drivers view of the road ahead.

“Driver stated ‘it wasn’t like that when I set off’. PG9 issued and driver reported.”

