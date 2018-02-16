Activist's call for traffic lights at Wigan railway bridge

A community activist is calling for changes at a railway bridge in the wake of safety concerns. on the council

Debbie Parkinson wants the council to erect new traffic lights with calming measures at both sides of the single lane railway bridge on Bradley Lane, Standish.

Other news: The £500m new trains heading to the North West

Debbie said: “Residents have raised concerns about safety issues at the bridge after the Government’s Homes And Communities Agency bought land on the nearby trading estate.

“The Agency has applied for outline planning permission for 163 houses and this bridge simply cannot take the amount of cars and traffic the new development will add.

“I am calling on the council’s highways officers to implement traffic calming measures.

“Pedestrians are already at risk of speeding motorists, and whilst there on Sunday we witnessed a motorcycle pulling a wheelie through the entire length of the bridge and two cars having to back up as they met oncoming traffic as well as cars speeding under the bridge when they thought nothing was coming the other way.

“The railway bridge will become increasingly busier when the development is completed as other areas of Standish already use Bradley Lane as a quicker route into both Wigan and Chorley. We need to prevent accidents and incidents to both pedestrians and motorists at this site. It is a matter of urgency now.”

Support has been forthcoming from councillors Ron Conway and George Davies who are backing this proposal.

A meeting has already been held with Wigan Council Highways team to add this to the register for discussion with a promise from the council to take a close look at safety measures at the bridge and on Bradley Lane.