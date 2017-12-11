Adam Bridge delays finally set to end

Major traffic hold-ups have seen traffic grind to a halt around Wigan's busiest junction today.

But council highway bosses say snarl-ups around The Saddle should ease with the end of repairs to Adam Bridge.

Today should see the final part of the junction being resurfaced - with engineering work due to be completed by 3.30pm.

The 12-week project on the bridge, over the River Douglas, was due to run from July to September.

However the scheme, which included replacing a waterproofing membrane, was pushed back.