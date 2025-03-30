Rail passengers in England are being shown how often trains are cancelled and delayed at individual stations for the first time.

The first round of data, from January 5 to February 1, showed 16.2 per cent of trains due to stop at Gathurst were cancelled – the second highest percentage in the country.

The Office for Rail and Road has now published figures covering February 2 to March 1 and they show a different pictures for travellers in and around Wigan, including at Gathurst.

We have collated the data for all 13 stations in and around the borough and we have ranked them from highest to lowest, based on the percentage of cancellations.

Take a look below to see how each station ranks.

Bryn railway station saw 5.6 per cent of train services cancelled

Wigan North Western had 4.6 per cent of trains cancelled

Parbold railway station saw 3.8 per cent of train services cancelled