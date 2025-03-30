All 13 railway stations in the Wigan area ranked from highest to lowest by train cancellation rates

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 30th Mar 2025, 12:30 BST
Discover which Wigan railway stations have the highest and lowest train cancellation rates based on data from the Office for Rail and Road.

Rail passengers in England are being shown how often trains are cancelled and delayed at individual stations for the first time.

The first round of data, from January 5 to February 1, showed 16.2 per cent of trains due to stop at Gathurst were cancelled – the second highest percentage in the country.

The Office for Rail and Road has now published figures covering February 2 to March 1 and they show a different pictures for travellers in and around Wigan, including at Gathurst.

We have collated the data for all 13 stations in and around the borough and we have ranked them from highest to lowest, based on the percentage of cancellations.

Take a look below to see how each station ranks.

Bryn railway station saw 5.6 per cent of train services cancelled

1. Train cancellations

Bryn railway station saw 5.6 per cent of train services cancelled Photo: Michelle Adamson

Wigan North Western had 4.6 per cent of trains cancelled

2. Train cancellations

Wigan North Western had 4.6 per cent of trains cancelled Photo: National World

Parbold railway station saw 3.8 per cent of train services cancelled

3. Train cancellations

Parbold railway station saw 3.8 per cent of train services cancelled Photo: Michelle Adamson

Gathurst railway station had 3.8 per cent of trains cancelled

4. Train cancellations

Gathurst railway station had 3.8 per cent of trains cancelled Photo: GB

