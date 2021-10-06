Emergency services were called to reports of a vehicle fire on the M6 between junctions 20 (Lymm Interchange) and 21 (Woolston Interchange) at around 7.30am today (October 6).

A lorry was well alight on the slip road when crews arrived at the scene, resulting in all traffic being stopped temporarily.

A 30mph speed limit was later put in place after lanes three and four reopened past the scene.

A spokesman for North West Motorway Police said: "We are pleased to inform you that the driver is not injured and we are speaking to them at the scene.

"Fire and police are working hard at the scene."

Long delays were reported in the area, with the AA reporting queues back to junction 23 (Haydock Island).

Police urged motorists to find alternative routes while emergency services worked to make the scene safe.

A spokesman for National Highways added: "There are long delays of at least 60 minutes above usual journey times approaching the scene of the fire.

"Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service are on scene and lead the response to this incident.

"We anticipate traffic will be released shortly with lane closures in place.

"Delays are likely to remain throughout the morning."

