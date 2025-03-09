Find below the latest list of all the most significant roadworks in the borough that are going to be affecting Wigan motorists in the coming weeks due to closures for repairs, resurfacing or utilities work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road Closures

Newton Lane, Newton-Le-Willows was to be closed at its junction with the East Lancashire Road to its boundary with St Helens as of February 25 for a period of 28 days. Rob Lane and Newton Lane are not closed at the same time.

North Road, Atherton will be closed from outside house number 333 to Platt Lane) on April 16 and 17 between 9.30am and 3.30pm only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Council is asking motorists to be aware of roadworks and plan diversions

Bickershaw Lane, Abram, will be closed from outside house numbers 162 to 205 on April 22 between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Wallgate, Wigan, will be closed at the railway bridge from April 28 to May 2 between 10pm and 5am only.

Bolton Road, Atherton, will be closed from its junction with Mealhouse Lane to its junction with Bolton Old Road March 24 to 26 between 7pm and midnight.

Winstanley Road, Ashton, will be closed at the St Helens borough boundary on May 21 between 9.30am and 3.30pm only.

Resurfacing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Platt Street, Platt Bridge, will be closed at the roundabout intersection at Platt Street and Liverpool Road on March 25 and 26 between 10pm and 5am.

Major Schemes

Atherton Road, Hindley Green: Electricity North West are supplying a new high voltage electricity supply to support the extension works at Hindley Prison. Works started in September and are due to conclude later this month.

St Helens Road, Leigh: The Major Projects Team is constructing segregated cycleway and it scheduled for completion in the coming weeks. To keep disruption to a minimum and complete works as quickly as possible, a temporary northbound one-way restriction on St Helens Road is required, between Bonnywell Road and West Bridgewater Street. The southbound diversion is Twist Lane - Atherleigh Way - St Helens Road. Local traffic will be able to use Spinning Jenny Way - Chapel Street - Mather Lane and Bonnywell Road as an alternative.

Wigan Road, Standish: Cadent Gas is undertaking gas mains replacement works with the use of temporary two-way signals which were only due to be in place until the end of this month with the rest of the works being undertaken without traffic management until May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scholes/School Lane/Warrington Lane junction, Wigan: Transport for Greater Manchester and Wigan Highways are undertaking works to install controlled crossing facilities. This involves temporary multi-way signals and the works are estimated to continue for about another 10 weeks.