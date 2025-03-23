Below is the latest list of all the most significant roadworks in the borough that are going to be affecting Wigan motorists in the coming weeks due to closures for repairs, resurfacing or utilities work.

Road Closures

Bolton Road, Atherton, will be closed from its junction with Mealhouse Lane to its junction with Bolton Old Road from March 24 to 26 March between 7pm and midnight

North Road, Atherton, will be closed from outside house number 333 to Platt Lane on April 16 and 17 between 9.30am and 13.30pm

Wigan Council is asking motorists to be aware of roadworks and plan diversions

Bickershaw Lane, Abram, will be closed from outside house numbers 162 to 205 on April 22 between 9.30am and 3.30pm

Wallgate, Wigan, will be closed at the railway bridge from April 28 to May 2 between 10pm and 5am

Shuttle Street, Tyldesley, will be closed outside house number 183 on May 12 between 7pm and 11pm

Woodhouse Lane, Wigan, will be closed at its junction with Whitworth Way on May 15 between 7pm and 11pm

Winstanley Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield will be closed at the St Helens Borough Boundary on May 21 between 9.30am and 3.30pm

Wigan Road, Standish, will be closed at its junction with Greenways on June 9 between 7pm and 11pm

Kirkhall Lane, Leigh, will be closed outside house number 78 on July 16 and 17 between 7pm and 4am

Rectory Lane, Standish, will be closed at The Owls, Standish, from July 19 to August 10

Cross Street, Hindley, will be closed at its junction with Albert Street, on August 5 between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Resurfacing

Platt Street, Platt Bridge, will be closed at the roundabout intersection at Platt Street and Liverpool Road on March 25 and 26 between 10pm and 5am.

Major Schemes

Atherton Road, Hindley Green: Electricity North West are supplying a new high voltage electricity supply to support the extension works at Hindley Prison. Works started in September and are due to conclude later this month.

St Helens Road, Leigh: The Major Projects Team is constructing segregated cycleway and it scheduled for completion in the coming weeks. To keep disruption to a minimum and complete works as quickly as possible, a temporary northbound one-way restriction on St Helens Road is required, between Bonnywell Road and West Bridgewater Street. The southbound diversion is Twist Lane - Atherleigh Way - St Helens Road. Local traffic will be able to use Spinning Jenny Way - Chapel Street - Mather Lane and Bonnywell Road as an alternative.

Wigan Road, Standish: Cadent Gas is undertaking gas mains replacement works with the use of temporary two-way signals which were only due to be in place until the end of this month with the rest of the works being undertaken without traffic management until May.

Scholes/School Lane/Warrington Lane junction, Wigan: Transport for Greater Manchester and Wigan Highways are undertaking works to install controlled crossing facilities. This involves temporary multi-way signals and the works are estimated to continue for about another eight weeks.

Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley: The Major Projects Team will be upgrading the A577 Mosley Common Road/A580 East Lancashire Road junction with additional traffic lanes and upgraded crossing facilities. Temporary Traffic Management will be in place from April to July.