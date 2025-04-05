Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Below is the latest list of all the most significant roadworks in the borough that are going to be affecting Wigan motorists in the coming weeks due to closures for repairs, resurfacing or utilities work.

Road Closures

North Road, Atherton, will be closed from outside house number 333 to Platt Lane on April 16 and 17 between 9.30am and 3.30pm

Bickershaw Lane, Abram, will be closed from outside house number 162 to 205 on April 22 between 9.30am and 3.30pm

Wigan Council is asking motorists to plan diversions or give themselves longer journey times to compensate for the roadworks

Wallgate, Wigan, will be closed at the railway bridge from April 28 to May 2 between 10pm and 5am

Shuttle Street, Tyldesley, will be closed outside house number 183 on 1May 12 between 7pm and 11pm

Woodhouse Lane, Wigan, will be closed at its junction with Whitworth Way on May 15 between 7pm and 10pm

Winstanley Road, Ashton, will be closed at the St Helens borough boundary on May 21 between 9.30am and 3.30pm

Wigan Road, Standish, will be closed at its junction with Greenways on June 9 between 7pm and 11pm

Freckleton Street, Wigan, will be closed outside Freckleton Street Car Park from June to 27

Walthew House Lane, Wigan, will be closed at its junction with Challenge Way from June 23 to July 6

Kirkhall Lane, Leigh, will be closed outside house number 78 on July 16 and 17 between 7pm and 4am

Rectory Lane, Standish, will be closed at The Owls from July 19 to August 10

East Lancashire Road, Worsley, will be closed at its junction with Chaddock Lane from August 4 to 10. The closure applies to the left turn lane only.

Cross Street, Hindley, will be closed at its junction with Albert Street on August 5 between 9.30am and 3.30pm

Darlington Street East, Wigan, will be closed at its junction with Rupert Street on August 10 between 9am and 3pm.

Resurfacing

Southgate, Wigan, will be closed from its junction with Pottery Terrace to its junction with Ormskirk Road from May 12 to 14 between 7pm and 5am

Manchester Road, Ince, will be closed from the entrance to Walmsley Park to lighting column No.48 from May 15 to 17 between 7pm and 5am

School Lane, Standish, will be closed from its junction with Green Lane to outside house number 65 on June 10 between 7pm and 11pm

Preston Road, Standish, will be closed at its junction with High Street and Market Street from June 10 to 11 between 11pm and 6am.

Major Schemes

Wigan Road, Standish: Cadent Gas is undertaking gas mains replacement works with the use of temporary two-way signals which were only due to be in place until the end of this month with the rest of the works being undertaken without traffic management until May.

Scholes/School Lane/Warrington Lane junction, Wigan: Transport for Greater Manchester and Wigan Highways are undertaking works to install controlled crossing facilities. This involves temporary multi-way signals and the works are estimated to continue for about another six weeks.

Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley: The Major Projects Team will be upgrading the A577 Mosley Common Road/A580 East Lancashire Road junction with additional traffic lanes and upgraded crossing facilities. Temporary Traffic Management will be in place from April to July.