Below is the latest list of all the most significant roadworks in the borough that are going to be affecting Wigan motorists in the coming weeks due to closures for repairs, resurfacing or utilities work.

Road Closures

Bickershaw Lane, Abram, will be closed from outside house numbers 162 to 205 on April 22 between 9.30am and 3.30pm

Wallgate, Wigan, will be closed at the railway bridge from April 28 to May 2 between 10pm and 5am

Wigan Council is asking motorists to plan diversions or give themselves longer journey times to compensate for the roadworks

Shuttle Street, Tyldesley, will be closed outside house number 183 on May 12 between 7pm and 11pm

Woodhouse Lane, Wigan, will be closed at its junction with Whitworth Way on May 15 between 7pm and 10pm

Winstanley Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield will be closed at the St Helens boundary on May 21 from 9.30am to 3.30pm

Wigan Road, Standish, will be closed at its junction with Greenways,on June 9 between 7pm and 11pm

Leigh Road, Atherton, will be closed from the junction of Lovers Lane to the junction of Riley Street from 1June 14 to 15

Freckleton Street, Wigan, will be closed outside Freckleton Street Car Park from June 23 to 27

Walthew House Lane, Wigan, will be closed at its junction with Challenge Way from June 23 to July 6

Kirkhall Lane, Leigh, will be closed outside house number 78 from July 16 to 17 between 7pm and 4am

Rectory Lane, Standish, will be closed at The Owls from July 19 to August 10

The East Lancashire Road, Worsley, will be closed at its junction with Chaddock Lane from August 4 to 10. The closure applies to the left turn lane only.

Cross Street, Hindley, will be closed at its junction with Albert Street on August 5 between 9.30am and 3.30pm

Darlington Street East, Wigan, will be closed at its junction with Rupert Street on August 10 between 9am and 3pm.

Resurfacing

Southgate, Wigan, will be closed from its junction with Pottery Terrace to its junction with Ormskirk Road from May 12 to 14 between 7pm and 5am

Manchester Road, Ince, will be closed from Entrance to Walmsley Park to Lighting Column No 48 from May 15 to 17 between 7pm and 5am

School Lane, Standish, will be closed from its junction with Green Lane to outside house number 65 on June 10 between 7pm and 11pm

Preston Road, Standish, will be closed at its junction with High Street and Market Street from June 10 to 11 between 10pm and 6am

Major Schemes

St Helens Road, Leigh Cycleway Scheme - The Major Projects Team is constructing a segregated cycleway on St Helens Road, Leigh. Works are scheduled for completion in June

Wigan Road, Standish - Cadent Gas is undertaking gas mains replacement works with the use of temporary two-way signals. Works are due to conclude in May

Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley - The Major Projects Team has begun an improvement scheme at the A580/A577 Mosley Common Road Junction to provide additional traffic lanes and crossing facilities. Work began this week and is scheduled to continue for 14 Weeks, with an 11-week closure of Mosley Common Road between Ashdown Drive and the A580 Junction

Events

St George's Day Parade 2025 - a number of roads will be closed on April 27

Atherton Carnival 2025 - a number of roads will be closed on June 22

Aspull Churches Walking Day - a number of roads will be closed on June 1 between 2pm and 3pm

Hindley Churches Together Walking Day - A number of roads will be closed on June 8 between 2pm and 3pm

Bryn St Peter's CE Primary School Walking Day, Ashton-in-Makerfield - a number of roads will be closed on Sunday June 29 between the hours of 1.30pm and 3.30pm.