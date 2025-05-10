Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Below is the latest list of all the most significant roadworks in the borough that are going to be affecting Wigan motorists in the coming weeks due to closures for repairs, resurfacing or utilities work.

Road Closures

Shuttle Street, Tyldesley will be closed outside house mumber 183 on May 12 between 7pm and 11pm

Woodhouse Lane, Wigan will be closed at its junction with Whitworth Way on May 15 between 7pm and 10pm

Wigan Council is asking motorists to plan diversions or give themselves longer journey times to compensate for the roadworks

Winstanley Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, will be closed at the St Helens borough boundary on May 21 between 9.30as and 3.30pm

Wigan Road, Standish, will be closed at its junction with Greenways, on June 9 between 7pm and 11pm

Leigh Road, Atherton, will be closed from the junction of Lovers Lane to the junction of Riley Street on June 14 and 15

Darlington Street, Wigan, will be closed at its junction with Chapel Lane (ahead/right turn lane only) on June 21 and 22

Freckleton Street, Wigan, will be closed outside Freckleton Street Car Park from June 23 to 27

Walthew House Lane, Martland Park, will be closed at its junction with Challenge Way from June 23 to July 6

Kirkhall Lane, Leigh, will be closed outside house number 78 from July 16 to 17th between 7pm and 4am only

Rectory Lane, Standish, will be closed at The Owls from July 19 to August 10

East Lancashire Road, Worsley, will be closed at its junction with Chaddock Lane from August 4 to 10. The closure applies to the left turn lane only

Cross Street, Hindley, will be closed at its junction with Albert Street, on August 5 between 9.30am and 3.30pm

Darlington Street East, Wigan, will be closed at its junction with Rupert Street on August 10 between 9am and 3pm.

Resurfacing

Wigan Road, Atherton, at the Talbot Roundabout (inc Gadbury Fold Junction) will be closed until May 10 from 7pm to 5am

Scholes, Wigan, will be closed from its junction with Greenough Street to its junction with Great Acre on consecutive Sundays May 11 and 18

Southgate, Wigan, will be closed from its junction with Pottery Terrace to its junction with Ormskirk Road from May 12 to 14 between 7pm and 5am

Manchester Road, Ince, will be closed from the entrance to Walmsley Park to lighting column No.48 from May 15 to 17 between 7pm and 5am

School Lane, Standish, will be closed from its junction with Green Lane to outside house number 65 on June 10 between 7pm and 11pm

Preston Road, Standish, will be closed at its junction with High Street and Market Street on June 10 and 11 between 10pm and 6am

Bryn Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield will be closed from its junction with Wigan Road to its junction with Nicol Mere Drive from June 30 to July 2 between 9.30am and 3pm.

Major Schemes

St Helens Road, Leigh Cycleway Scheme - The Major Projects Team will be constructing segregated cycleway on St Helens Road, Leigh. Works is scheduled for completion in June 2025.

Events

Aspull Churches Walking Day - A number of roads will be closed in support of Aspull Churches Walking Day June 1 between 2pm and 3pm

Hindley Churches Together Walking Day - A number of roads will be closed in support of the event on June 8 between 2pm and 3pm

Iron Man 70.3 - A number of roads will be closed on June 8 between 6am and 11am in support of Iron Man 70.3

Atherton Carnival 2025 - A number of roads will be closed on June 22 in support of Atherton Carnival

Bryn St Peter's CE Primary School Walking Day, Ashton-in-Makerfield - A number of roads will be closed on Sunday June 29 between 1.30pm and 3.30pm in support of the school’s Community Celebration Walking Day.