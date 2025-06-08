Below is the latest list of all the most significant roadworks in the borough that are going to be affecting Wigan motorists in the coming weeks due to closures for repairs, resurfacing or utilities work.

Road Closures

Wigan Road, Standish, will be closed at its junction with Greenways on June 9 from 7pm to 11pm

Leigh Road, Atherton, will be closed from the junction with Lovers Lane to the junction with Riley Street from June 14 to 15

Wigan Council is asking motorists to plan diversions or give themselves longer journey times to compensate for the roadworks

Church Lane, Lowton, will be closed one way at its junction with the East Lancashire Road on June 20 from 9.30am to 1pm

Darlington Street, Wigan, will be closed at its junction with Chapel Lane (ahead/right turn lane only) on June 21 and 22

Freckleton Street, Wigan, will be closed outside Freckleton Street Car Park from June 23 to 27

Walthew House Lane, Martland Park, will be closed at its junction with Challenge Way from June 23 to July 6

Kirkhall Lane, Leigh, will be closed outside house number 78 on July 16 and 17 from 7pm to 4am

Rectory Lane, Standish, will be closed at The Owls from July 19 to August 10

Park Road, Wigan, will be closed at its junction with Barnsley Street to its junction with Delph Street on July 30 between noon and 4pm

The East Lancashire Road, Worsley, will be closed at its junction with Chaddock Lane from August 4 to 10. The closure applies to the left turn lane only

Cross Street, Hindley, will be closed at its junction with Albert Street, Hindley, on August 5 from 9.30am to 3.30pm

Darlington Street East, Wigan, will be closed at its junction with Rupert Street on 1August 10 from 9am to 3pm.

Resurfacing

School Lane, Standish, will be closed from its junction with Green Lane to outside house number 65 on June 10 from 7pm to 11pm

Preston Road, Standish, will be closed at its junction with High Street and Market Street from June 10 to 11t between the hours of 10pm and 6am

Bryn Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, will be closed from its junction with Wigan Road to its junction with Nicol Mere Drive from June 30 to July 2 from 9.30am and 3pm.

Major Schemes

St Helens Road, Leigh Cycleway Scheme - The Major Projects Team will be constructing segregated cycleway on St Helens Road, Leigh. Works is scheduled for completion in June.

Westwood Way, Wigan (A49 Link Road) - Wigan Council will carry our essential maintenance works on A49 Westwood Way and Warrington Road junction from May 27 to June 17. The project includes tactile paving replacement, pavement upgrades, sign and guard rail repairs, kerb replacements, vegetation maintenance and enhancements to the acoustic barrier. Lane closures will be in place throughout the works for workforce and roaduser safety.

Walmesley Road, Leigh - The Major Projects team are installing a new zebra crossing between St Mary’s School and Leigh Parish Church until July. Multi-Way Signals are in place

Kirkhall Lane, Leigh - The Major Projects team are constructing a new puffin crossing between the junctions of Globe Street and Newall Grove from June 9 to July. Multi-Way Signals will be in place throughout the works.

Twist Lane, Leigh - The Major Projects team are constructing a new puffin crossing between the junctions of Welch Hill Street and Organ Street from June to July . Multi-Way Signals will be in place throughout the works.

Windermere Road, Leigh - The Major Projects teamare replacing the temporary one-way system with permanent kerb buildouts featuring rain gardens from July to August. Lane narrowing will be in place throughout the works.

Atherleigh Way, Leigh - The Major Projects team are Widening and surfacing the grass verge between Windermere Grove and the signal-controlled crossing from August to September.

For more information and FAQs please visit the Major Projects Webpage.

Events

Aspull Churches Walking Day - a number of roads will be closed in support of Aspull Churches Walking Day June 1 between 2pm and 3pm

Hindley Churches Together Walking Day - a number of roads will be closed in support of the event on June 8 between 2pm and 3pm

Iron Man 70.3 - a number of roads will be closed on June 8 between 6am and 11am in support of Iron Man 70.3

Atherton Carnival 2025 - a number of roads will be closed on June 22 in support of Atherton Carnival

Bryn St Peter's CE Primary School Walking Day, Ashton-in-Makerfield - A number of roads will be closed on Sunday June 29 between 1.30pm and 3.30pm in support of the school’s Community Celebration Walking Day.

Tyldesley Carnival - a number of roads will be closed on Sunday July 6 in support of the event.