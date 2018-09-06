Bike scheme devised to save lives in Wigan

Police have launched a new initiative in a bid to reduce the number of motorcyclists killed or seriously injured on Wigan’s roads.



Greater Manchester Police (GMP) is taking steps to reduce the number of tragedies across Greater Manchester, with the introduction of BikeSafe, a motorcycle skills workshop designed to improve road safety.

Launched last weekend, the workshops are delivered by highly qualified traffic police officers from GMP’s Safer Roads Targeting Team and include an observed ride, interactive presentations, discussions and safety advice.

The initiative aims to reduce the number of road traffic collisions involving motorbikes by further improving the skills, knowledge and hazard awareness of experienced riders.

Chief Inspector Gareth Parkin, from GMP’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Motorcyclists are among the most vulnerable road users across Greater Manchester and far too many riders are killed or seriously injured on our roads. Eleven motorcyclists have lost their lives on the roads so far this year, and that is completely unacceptable.

“We’re working hard to reduce that number with the introduction of BikeSafe, a new Force measure that supports our wider operational work to reinforce rider safety and reduce casualties and fatalities.”

Public engagement and operational enforcement continues to be a priority for GMP and a recent week of action saw officers from the road policing unit on patrol across Greater Manchester, advising both drivers and motorcyclists and targeting riders who behave in an anti-social manner which can often cause serious and fatal collisions.

Chief Inspector Parkin added: “Drivers can often underestimate the proximity of motorcycles, causing risk of collision when pulling out at junctions.

“We’re encouraging drivers to take longer to look for motorcyclists and think about the person, not the bike.

“Motorbikes are powerful machines and failing to treat them as such can lead to devastating consequences. It is vital that riders remain vigilant at all times, pay attention to their speed and surroundings and to be aware of other road users at all times.

n For more details about how to book visit www.bikesafe.co.uk/greater-manchester