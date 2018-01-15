Black drives back into top spot as nation's favourite new car colour

Black is back as the UK's most popular new car colour.

More than half a million new car buyers chose black last year, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said.

It is the first time in five years that black has taken top spot.

White, the favourite colour of 2016, was bumped down to third place, with grey in second.

Gold was the fastest growing colour of 2017 with demand up 19.1%, although it remains a niche choice with just 0.2% of the market.

Jim Holder, editorial director of What Car? magazine, said: "Plainer, safer colours deliver better resale values because the cars will appeal to a broader group of buyers.

"This year's figures show few signs of that trend changing despite buyers being offered more choices of car colours than ever.

"Still, gold's position as the fastest-rising choice shows there are a few extroverts out there."

The figures reveal a regional divide, with the greater number of new car sales in the black-loving region of southern England being enough to swing the balance in favour of that colour over areas where white predominates, including the north of England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland.

Mr Holder said: "With black cars having a fearsome reputation for showing up dirt more than any other colour, perhaps we're getting an insight into the nation's willingness to pick up a sponge or pay someone else to use one."

:: Here are the top 10 new car colours of 2017 (market share in brackets).

1. Black (20.3%)

2. Grey (19.7%)

3. White (19.0%)

4. Blue (16.0%)

5. Silver (10.0%)

6. Red (9.9%)

7. Green (1.1%)

8. Orange (0.8%)

9. Bronze (0.5%)

10. Yellow (0.4%)