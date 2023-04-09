News you can trust since 1853
Blackburn: Elderly man taken to hospital after pedestrian was hit by car at the A666 junction

An elderly man was seriously injured on Bolton Road when he was hit by a car on Thursday morning (April 6) in Blackburn.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 9th Apr 2023, 12:09 BST- 1 min read

The pedestrian – a man in his 80s, was knocked down at around 9:25am, and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Ford Kuga hit him on Jack Walker Way, junction A666.

elderly man knocked down at junction A666 in Blackburn. Image: Googleelderly man knocked down at junction A666 in Blackburn. Image: Google
Anybody who witnessed the collision or who saw vehicle in the moments before it happened should call 101, quoting log 0321 of April 6th or report here https://orlo.uk/391fc