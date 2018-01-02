Blocked estate gets its bus service back

Relieved residents on a borough estate can once again use local public transport after a bus access row was resolved.

Transport bosses and councillors got involved after the 607 service run by Hatton’s Travel stopped going to Land Gate in Bryn for several days.

The company said it was unable to send vehicles onto the estate during the day due to a parked car blocking the road and other issues with access.

Buses continued to visit the estate in the early morning but the lack of services led to unhappy residents complaining and fearing the route was about to be axed.

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) worked with Bryn elected representative Coun Nathan Murray, who expressed deep concern about vulnerable and elderly estate residents having to walk to Wigan Road in the cold temperatures to pick up the bus.

The problems have now been sorted out and the part-subsidised service is once again picking up passengers from Land Gate.

Coun Murray said: “The 607 bus service is a vital link for Land Gate residents getting off the estate. Whether it is for children getting to school, the elderly collecting prescriptions or just people shopping this is a vital bus service and I was concerned when I heard it had stopped many of its visits to the estate at such short notice.

“I’m very happy a resolution has been found. Losing this bus service at any time is not ideal but the recent icy conditions made it even more vital it was up and running again as soon as possible.”

A TfGM spokesperson, said: “We have worked with Coun Murray, Hatton’s Travel and local residents to successfully resolve an issue that had briefly prevented the 607 from accessing the Land Gate estate.”

Coun Murray said he will soon meet TfGM and council officers to work out how traffic blockages and access problems can be avoided in future.