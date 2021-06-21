Broken down vehicle causes delays on M6 near Wigan
A lane closure on the motorway has led to delays through Wigan this afternoon.
Monday, 21st June 2021, 1:25 pm
Updated
Monday, 21st June 2021, 1:26 pm
One lane on the M6 southbound, near J25 at Wigan has been closed until traffic officers and recovery teams can reach the stricken vehicle and remove it from the scene.
