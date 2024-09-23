Broken-down vehicle leads to delays of 70 minutes for drivers on M6 in Wigan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers are warned to expect 10 miles of congestion on the M6 in Wigan this morning.

Two of three lanes on the southbound carriageway between junctions 23 for Haydock and 22 for Winwick interchange were closed earlier due to a broken-down vehicle.

While it has since been recovered, National Highways is warning there are still delays of 70 minutes on the approach to the area and 10 miles of congestion, reaching back to junction 27 at Standish.

Meanwhile, there are delays of 40 minutes on the northbound carriageway between junctions 23 for Haydock and 26 for Orrell interchange due to a lorry with a shifted load.

There are also reports locally of congestion in Ashton.