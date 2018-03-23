Bus fares to rise alongside shake-up for timetables

Bus fares are set to rise in the borough from next month.

Stagecoach Manchester will put up some of its Wigan-specific fares from April 8 alongside timetable changes to several of the town’s bus routes.

The seven-day Wiganrider will rise from £13 to £14, as will the daily Wigan Dayrider ticket, which will go up from £3.60 to £4.

The Easyrider - a seven-day ticket which provides unlimited travel for children, pensioners and disabled people - will be scrapped altogether,

Currently, a 50p charge is applied when a reusable plastic Stagecoach Smartcard (which can be topped up with new fares) is issued to a passenger for the first time. This will increase to £1. The Smartcard charge is only applied when purchasing a ticket from the bus driver, and the cards will be free when requested online.

Single fares for children aged 11-16 without an Igo card, will also be bumped up to £2.

It is the second batch of fare rises this year, following a review of fares in January. Visit stagecoach.com for more.