Bus operator offers evening travel for a pound on routes across Lancashire and Greater Manchester

Bus operator Transdev is now offering its £1 anywhere to anywhere evening fare deal throughout January, February and March.

The bargain flat fare for any single journey on any evening was first launched by the bus firm across its network of routes spanning east Lancashire and into Greater Manchester in June, as part of a package of measures designed to encourage more people to get out and about across the Red Rose County.

Transdev says the £1 evening fare deal helped it attract more customers back to its buses, with numbers on board during 2021 reaching 85 per cent of pre-pandemic levels – having plummeted to just five per cent at the peak of the first lockdown in March 2020.

Now the super-low evening fare will continue to be available for any journey on Transdev buses for the first three months of 2022.

Transdev commercial director Paul Turner said: “We originally created our £1 after 7pm fare deal to support the North West’s evening economy and help everyone to enjoy travelling safely for less.

“We know from experience that our buses can play a vital part in Lancashire and Greater Manchester’s economic revival beyond the pandemic, and with that in mind, plus the fact that it’s clearly helping to attract more people to return to the bus, we’ve decided to extend our £1 anywhere to anywhere evening fare deal all the way to the end of March.”

Longer Lancashire and Greater Manchester journeys available with the £1 after 7pm fare deal include:

• Burnley or Rawtenstall to and from Manchester, in Sky Class luxury with Witchway

• Burnley or Blackburn to and from Preston, with Hotline

• Accrington to Rawtenstall, Bacup and Rochdale on the 464 by Rosso

• Blackburn to and from Darwen and Bolton on The 1 by The Blackburn Bus Company

• Burnley or Nelson to and from Colne and Keighley on Mainline M4