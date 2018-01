A country lane was sealed off for two hours this morning after a car overturned.



Firefighters were alerted after a Citroen C5 flipped over near the junction of Pepper Lane and Old Pepper Lane, in Standish, at around 6.30am.

Crew manager Bryan Stewart said the motorist appeared to have hit a patch of ice on the lane on his way to work.

He suffered minor injuries, as a result of the crash, and was taken to Wigan Infirmary.

The road was sealed off while firefighters and police made the scene safe.