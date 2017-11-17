Concerns at lack of crossing patrol

Parents have reacted angrily to the lack of a school crossing patrol on a dangerous main road.



Children attending Golborne St Thomas Junior and Infants School and Golborne High have been without a safe crossing point on Church Street for at least two weeks as the regular lollipop man has not been replaced during his temporary absence.

Since then, pupils and parents have been forced to make the perilous crossing themselves, often having to run across the road to avoid the speeding traffic.

Several parents spoke to the Observer outside the school during the hometime rush to express concerns about the lack of safety for young children.

Amy Mohammed, who has two children at St Thomas’s and two at Golborne High, all of whom have to cross the busy road to get home, said: "In the morning it can be absolute bedlam. It can take us up to 20 minutes to cross this road because the cars just come flying down."

She added: "We all put our concerns to the council but nothing has come of it."

Another parent Katie Allen revealed: "Last week I nearly got knocked over. A lot of it is down to the drivers, because they have no patience. Children will be crossing and cars will be beeping at them.

"It’s absolutely ridiculous that they’ve got nothing for the school. Someone is going to get knocked over soon if there’s no lollipop man."

Parents’ concerns were echoed by St Thomas headteacher Joanne Woods, who said: "When we and Golborne High finish, there are hundreds of children coming along this road at the same time.

"It is a blind bend on a bridge, and there is no way the traffic sticks to the 30mph limit. It’s horrendous.

"With the dark mornings and nights coming, it’s getting even more dangerous."

Mark Tilley, the council's assistant director for infrastructure and regulatory services said: “We are aware that there is no school crossing patrol outside Golborne St. Thomas’ Primary or Golborne High due to the current patrol being unwell.

"We are working with the schools to find a temporary solution and are looking to see if there is anybody within the local community who (after receiving trainingand having the appropriate DBS check) would fill the post on a temporary basis.

“We are also delivering road safety workshops with the pupils to ensure they are fully aware of the risks. These sessions will then be rolled out to schools as part of Road Safety Week next week.

“We are hopeful that a suitable solution will be found very soon but until then, we ask drivers, parents, carers and school children to be mindful and extra vigilant.”

If people would like to enquire about filling the temporary school crossing patrol post, they can email road.safety@wigan.gov.uk or call 01942 488205.