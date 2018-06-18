Contractor named for Wigan link road plans

One of the UK’s leading engineering contractors will deliver the planned A49 link road, which will ease congestion and improve air quality along a busy Wigan road.

Wigan Council is now in contract with Jones Bros Ruthin (Civil Engineering) Co Limited, who have already started design works and hope to begin construction of the new road later this year.

The link road is part of a wider plan for investment in the borough’s road network and is in line with the council’s commitment to generating economic growth and improving infrastructure.

In addition to relieving congestion and improving air quality in the area, the link road will connect Warrington Road and Goose Green to Westwood Park and the town centre at the Poolstock and Chapel Lane junction.

Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “By appointing Jones Bros, we’ve taken a major step forward with this project and works will soon be underway, which is an

exciting prospect.

“Jones Bros have a wealth of experience in the field and they share our social values, so they were the perfect fit for this project.

“There are many benefits to the link road, such as providing businesses and residents with better east-west connectivity in the borough, which is a vital part of the borough’s economic growth strategy.

“Improving connectivity in this way gives people better access to jobs and can encourage businesses to invest in the borough, which is another key priority for us. Each of our schemes aims to provide key transport links and faster journey times for commuters.”

Jones Bros have pledged to offer training, work placements and employment opportunities for local people throughout the project and will work with the local authority to identify suitable candidates.

Local subcontract and supplier opportunities will also be available, giving the borough’s businesses the chance to be part of delivering the scheme.

John Dielhof, Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK managing director, said: “We appreciate how important this new link road is to the people of Wigan borough, and we’ve already started the preliminary design stages to strengthen connectivity for residents and commuters alike.

“As an independent, family-owned and run firm, we share Wigan Council’s vision around supporting local people and communities, which is why we’re looking forward to offering apprenticeships and opportunities for local sub-contractors and suppliers to get involved in the scheme.

"We will also work with closely with the council to keep residents updated throughout the construction journey.

“Jones Bros is a firm that is headquartered relatively close by and the award of this contract is strategically significant as we continue to pursue civil engineering work across the North West.”

The firm was established more than 60 years ago, providing environmental and civil engineering solutions to a diverse range of projects.